UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RUSADA Disappointed With CAS Reasoning In WADA Non-Compliance Decision - Head

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 09:55 PM

RUSADA Disappointed With CAS Reasoning in WADA Non-Compliance Decision - Head

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) regrets that the organization was found not to comply with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) code for the sole reason of the latter not getting data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory, RUSADA Acting Director General Mikhail Bukhanov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) regrets that the organization was found not to comply with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) code for the sole reason of the latter not getting data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory, RUSADA Acting Director General Mikhail Bukhanov said on Thursday.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Thursday published on its official website the reasoning for the resolution of the dispute between WADA and RUSADA.

"We regret that RUSADA was found not to comply with the WADA Code only because WADA did not receive authentic data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory, to which our agency never had access. We have repeatedly noted that RUSADA was punished for failing to fulfill an obligation that it could not essentially fulfill.

It is despite the fact that WADA representatives have repeatedly confirmed in written and verbally that our anti-doping work fully complied with the norms of the WADA Code and there were no complaints about it. In this regard, we believe that unjustified sanctions have been imposed on the agency," Bukhanov told Sputnik.

Bukhanov added that RUSADA would count on a constructive dialogue with WADA in the future. He also welcomed the decision of the arbitrators regarding "clean" Russian athletes and the principle of collective responsibility, which WADA tried to impose on all Russian sports.

On December 17, 2020, the CAS barred Russian athletes from competing in major international sports events under the national flag until December 2022, halving the ban originally sought by WADA.

Related Topics

Resolution World Sports Moscow Russia December 2020 All From Court

Recent Stories

US stocks gain ahead of Biden economic plan

19 seconds ago

Bielsa to study Bayern template as he seeks to lif ..

20 seconds ago

Mother of FUJ president passes away

22 seconds ago

Austrian MPs approve mandatory virus tests for eve ..

24 seconds ago

People want to recover national money looted by PP ..

4 minutes ago

Record 4.46Mln People in England Waiting for NHS T ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.