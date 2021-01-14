RUSADA Disappointed With CAS Reasoning in WADA Non-Compliance Decision - Head

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) regrets that the organization was found not to comply with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) code for the sole reason of the latter not getting data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory, RUSADA Acting Director General Mikhail Bukhanov said on Thursday

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Thursday published on its official website the reasoning for the resolution of the dispute between WADA and RUSADA.

"We regret that RUSADA was found not to comply with the WADA Code only because WADA did not receive authentic data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory, to which our agency never had access. We have repeatedly noted that RUSADA was punished for failing to fulfill an obligation that it could not essentially fulfill.

It is despite the fact that WADA representatives have repeatedly confirmed in written and verbally that our anti-doping work fully complied with the norms of the WADA Code and there were no complaints about it. In this regard, we believe that unjustified sanctions have been imposed on the agency," Bukhanov told Sputnik.

Bukhanov added that RUSADA would count on a constructive dialogue with WADA in the future. He also welcomed the decision of the arbitrators regarding "clean" Russian athletes and the principle of collective responsibility, which WADA tried to impose on all Russian sports.

On December 17, 2020, the CAS barred Russian athletes from competing in major international sports events under the national flag until December 2022, halving the ban originally sought by WADA.