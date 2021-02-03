UrduPoint.com
RUSADA Had No Expectations About Possible WADA Appeal Of CAS Ban Commutation - Acting Head

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 06:30 PM

RUSADA Had No Expectations About Possible WADA Appeal of CAS Ban Commutation - Acting Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) harbored no expectations or fears regarding the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) possible appeal of a decision to commute the ban on Russian athletes in international sports, acting RUSADA head Mikhail Bukhanov said.

In December, the Court of Arbitration for Sport issued a ruling in response to Russia's appeal of a four-year ban of Russia's national symbols in international competitions. The court halved the ban, barring Russian athletes from performing under their national colors until December 2022. WADA said in early February that it was not going to protest the decision at the Swiss Federal Tribunal, the next level of arbitration.

"We had no expectations, let alone fears. The essence of the trial is that each side has the opportunity to express its position or disagreement with it. Therefore, we were ready for any development of events and any decision of our partners," Bukhanov told Sputnik when asked if he expected WADA to appeal the CAS' decision.

Bukhanov, in earlier comments, said that RUSADA is not considering any further legal actions and believes it to be a closed chapter. The agency's goal moving forward is to work with WADA on the full restoration of RUSADA's status in the worldwide organization.

