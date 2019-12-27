RUSADA Head Praises His Agency as Efficient Organization for Fighting Doping in Sports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) is efficient in terms of fight against doping in national sports and can be seen as an example of successful crisis management, RUSADA Director General Yuri Ganus said on Friday amid a row with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), which has recently accused the Russian agency of being non-compliant with the anti-doping code.

"Even according to the statement of WADA, RUSADA is an efficient organization assisting fight against doping in Russian sports, and it works efficiently. This is an example of overcoming a crisis, since what we faced in the beginning was even worse," Ganus told reporters.