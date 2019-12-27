UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RUSADA Head Praises His Agency As Efficient Organization For Fighting Doping In Sports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 04:12 PM

RUSADA Head Praises His Agency as Efficient Organization for Fighting Doping in Sports

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) is efficient in terms of fight against doping in national sports and can be seen as an example of successful crisis management, RUSADA Director General Yuri Ganus said on Friday amid a row with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), which has recently accused the Russian agency of being non-compliant with the anti-doping code

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) is efficient in terms of fight against doping in national sports and can be seen as an example of successful crisis management, RUSADA Director General Yuri Ganus said on Friday amid a row with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), which has recently accused the Russian agency of being non-compliant with the anti-doping code.

"Even according to the statement of WADA, RUSADA is an efficient organization assisting fight against doping in Russian sports, and it works efficiently. This is an example of overcoming a crisis, since what we faced in the beginning was even worse," Ganus told reporters.

Related Topics

World Sports Russia

Recent Stories

12 killed as plane crashes in Kazakhstan but many ..

3 minutes ago

Poland Hopes to Get Compensation From Boeing Over ..

3 minutes ago

Russia-Ukraine Gas Negotiations Continue in Vienna ..

3 minutes ago

Season's cotton production estimated at 9.451 mln ..

3 minutes ago

Mirza Ghalib’s 222nd birthday is being celebrate ..

18 minutes ago

RUSADA Says Will Work to Reduce Time for WADA's Po ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.