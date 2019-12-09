UrduPoint.com
RUSADA Monitoring Council To Meet Dec 19 To Discuss WADA Ban On Russia - Deputy Head

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 04:51 PM

The monitoring council of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) will meet on December 19 to discuss the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA)'s decision to ban Russia from hosting and competing in major international sporting events for four years, Rusada deputy head Margarita Pakhnotskaya said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The monitoring council of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) will meet on December 19 to discuss the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA)'s decision to ban Russia from hosting and competing in major international sporting events for four years, Rusada deputy head Margarita Pakhnotskaya said.

On Monday, the WADA Executive Committee unanimously endorsed a recommendation by its Compliance Review Committee to ban Russia from hosting and competing in major international sporting events for four years after it manipulated laboratory data handed over to the agency's investigator.

"The monitoring council will meet on December 19. The meeting was already planned and is not an emergency one. We will discuss WADA's decision," Pakhnotskaya said.

