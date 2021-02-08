Rusal Lowers Aluminum Output by 0.1% in 2020, Sales Down 6% - Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Russian aluminum giant Rusal says it sold 3.926 million tonnes (metric tons) of aluminum last year, which is a 6% decrease, while the output went down 0.1 percent as compared to 2019, the company said in a statement.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, Rusal's aluminum output grew 1.2%, up to 950,000 tonnes, as compared to the third quarter. Aluminum sales grew 2% with an average price of $1,940 per tonne.

In October of last year, Rusal said that the third quarter saw sales going up 3.3% as compared to the previous quarter, reaching 1.008 million tonnes.

In January-September of 2020, Rusal lowered aluminum output by 0.1%, down to 2.805 million tonnes, as compared to the same period of the previous year.

In the third quarter of 2020, aluminum production increased by 1.3% from the previous quarter, reaching 939,000 tonnes.

In the first quarter of 2020 the world demand for aluminum fell by 6.4 percent, according to Rusal, down to 14.43 million tonnes, amid the pandemic. Meanwhile, world aluminum supplies continued to rise in January-March increasing by 3.5 percent up to 16.12 million tonnes and leading to a surplus of 1.7 million tonnes.

The Russian aluminum giant increased aluminum production by 1.3 percent in the first quarter of 2020 (as compared to the same period last year), up to 940,000 tonnes, while the company's aluminum sales went up 2 percent.