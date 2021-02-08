UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rusal Lowers Aluminum Output By 0.1% In 2020, Sales Down 6% - Company

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 05:30 AM

Rusal Lowers Aluminum Output by 0.1% in 2020, Sales Down 6% - Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Russian aluminum giant Rusal says it sold 3.926 million tonnes (metric tons) of aluminum last year, which is a 6% decrease, while the output went down 0.1 percent as compared to 2019, the company said in a statement.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, Rusal's aluminum output grew 1.2%, up to 950,000 tonnes, as compared to the third quarter. Aluminum sales grew 2% with an average price of $1,940 per tonne.

In October of last year, Rusal said that the third quarter saw sales going up 3.3% as compared to the previous quarter, reaching 1.008 million tonnes.

In January-September of 2020, Rusal lowered aluminum output by 0.1%, down to 2.805 million tonnes, as compared to the same period of the previous year.

In the third quarter of 2020, aluminum production increased by 1.3% from the previous quarter, reaching 939,000 tonnes.

In the first quarter of 2020 the world demand for aluminum fell by 6.4 percent, according to Rusal, down to 14.43 million tonnes, amid the pandemic. Meanwhile, world aluminum supplies continued to rise in January-March increasing by 3.5 percent up to 16.12 million tonnes and leading to a surplus of 1.7 million tonnes.

The Russian aluminum giant increased aluminum production by 1.3 percent in the first quarter of 2020 (as compared to the same period last year), up to 940,000 tonnes, while the company's aluminum sales went up 2 percent.

Related Topics

World Russia Company Same Price October 2019 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

COVID-19 proved Spain and UAE are great friends: S ..

5 hours ago

Semi-final round of Arabian Gulf Cup named after & ..

5 hours ago

DP World rolls out COVID-19 vaccination drive

5 hours ago

Dubai on track to vaccinate 100% of adult populati ..

5 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed attends Police College&#039;s gradu ..

5 hours ago

UAE, Spain ink security cooperation agreement

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.