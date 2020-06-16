UrduPoint.com
Rusal To Discuss Nornickel Dividends Upon Assessment Of Damage From Norilsk Fuel Spill

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 11:58 PM

Rusal to Discuss Nornickel Dividends Upon Assessment of Damage From Norilsk Fuel Spill

Russian aluminum giant Rusal, one of the largest shareholders of fellow metal producer Nornickel, is ready to consider the specific size of dividends from the latter, once precise information on the damage caused by the fuel spill in Norilsk is available, the company said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Russian aluminum giant Rusal, one of the largest shareholders of fellow metal producer Nornickel, is ready to consider the specific size of dividends from the latter, once precise information on the damage caused by the fuel spill in Norilsk is available, the company said in a statement.

"As for the dividend policy, as stated in the shareholders agreement until 2022, we are ready to consider specified size of payments, once the shareholders are informed of the exact size of the losses. We also expect that further negotiations will be held in the format outlined in the agreement, instead of via public discussions that have a significant impact on the share price," Rusal said.

A state of emergency was declared in Norilsk after some 21,000 tonnes of diesel leaked out of a fuel tank at Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company's (NTEC) Thermal Power Plant No.

3 and seeped into a nearby river on May 29. NTEC is Nornickel's subsidiary.

Damage recovery is expected to cost Nornickel 10 billion rubles ($144.25 million) or more, not including possible fines. More accurate figures will be available after June 26, when the inspection of Russian environmental watchdog Rosprirodnadzor will be completed.

Earlier in the month, Rusal said that it was insisting on a serious investigation into the causes of the accident in order to prevent similar situations in the future and intended to discuss the accident at Nornickel's board meeting. In addition, Rusal proposed to appoint Nornickel's first deputy general director for environmental issues, who would be based in Norilsk.

