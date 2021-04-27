MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Russian aluminum giant Rusal says it produced 932,000 tonnes (metric tons) of aluminum in the first quarter of this year, which is 0.8 percent less than in the same period last year.

According to a company statement, Rusal's aluminum output went down 1.9 percent in the first quarter of 2021, while sales dropped 6.4 percent, with the average price having increased by 9.1 percent.

In February, Rusal announced that it sold 3.926 million tonnes (metric tons) of aluminum last year, which is a 6 percent decrease, while the output went down 0.

1 percent as compared to 2019, dropping to 3.755 million tonnes.

In the first quarter of 2020 the world demand for aluminum fell by 6.4 percent, according to Rusal, down to 14.43 million tonnes, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Russian aluminum giant increased aluminum production by 1.3 percent in the first quarter of last year, up to 940,000 tonnes, while the company's aluminum sales went up 2 percent.