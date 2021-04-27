UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rusal's Aluminum Output Down 0.8% In First Quarter Of 2021, Sales Down 6.4% - Company

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:30 AM

Rusal's Aluminum Output Down 0.8% in First Quarter of 2021, Sales Down 6.4% - Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Russian aluminum giant Rusal says it produced 932,000 tonnes (metric tons) of aluminum in the first quarter of this year, which is 0.8 percent less than in the same period last year.

According to a company statement, Rusal's aluminum output went down 1.9 percent in the first quarter of 2021, while sales dropped 6.4 percent, with the average price having increased by 9.1 percent.

In February, Rusal announced that it sold 3.926 million tonnes (metric tons) of aluminum last year, which is a 6 percent decrease, while the output went down 0.

1 percent as compared to 2019, dropping to 3.755 million tonnes.

In the first quarter of 2020 the world demand for aluminum fell by 6.4 percent, according to Rusal, down to 14.43 million tonnes, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Russian aluminum giant increased aluminum production by 1.3 percent in the first quarter of last year, up to 940,000 tonnes, while the company's aluminum sales went up 2 percent.

Related Topics

World Russia Company Same Price February 2019 2020 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Basra to host 25th Arabian Gulf Cup

4 hours ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting ..

4 hours ago

Unilabs breaks ten million Covid-19 test mark

4 hours ago

Biden Plan to Halve US Emissions Achievable Withou ..

4 hours ago

NCOC discuss restricting mass mobility on Eid-ul-F ..

4 hours ago

US to Release 60 Mln AstraZeneca Doses to Other Co ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.