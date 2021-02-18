Rush Limbaugh, Influential US Radio Show Host, Dies Aged 70

Firebrand conservative US radio host Rush Limbaugh has died aged 70, his personal website showed

The influential media persona was known for his combative style and incendiary comments on his pioneering The Rush Limbaugh Show.

He was seen as an agenda-setter and kingmaker in the Republican and conservative mediascape.

He announced in January 2020 that he was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

Then-President Donald Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in February of that year.