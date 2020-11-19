UrduPoint.com
RusHydro's Subsidiary To Develop Solutions For Water Supply Systems Of India's Major NPP

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

RusHydro's Subsidiary to Develop Solutions for Water Supply Systems of India's Major NPP

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The Hydroproject institute, a subsidiary of Russian hydroelectricity company RusHydro, has signed a contract on developing solutions for water supply systems of India's Jaitapur nuclear power plant (NPP), which is set to become the world's largest NPP after construction, RusHydro said on Thursday.

"The Hydroproject institute, part of the RusHydro Group, signed a contract for the development of design solutions for the technical water supply systems of the Jaitapur nuclear power plant in India, which is to become the largest nuclear power plant in the world. The contract was signed between the Hydroproject Institute and the French state-owned company Electricite de France (EDF), which will carry out the project for the construction of the station," the Russian company said in a press release.

The Jaipatur NPP involves the construction of at least six nuclear reactor units in India's central Maharashtra state and will have the capacity to generate 9.9 gigawatts after the project's completion.

The Hydroproject institute will get a unique experience after completing the contract related o the Jaipatur NPP, Alexsandr Dudov, the head of the nuclear power division at Rushydro's subsidiary, said.

