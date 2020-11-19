MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The Hydroproject institute, a subsidiary of Russian hydroelectricity company RusHydro, has signed a contract on developing solutions for water supply systems of India's Jaitapur nuclear power plant (NPP), which is set to become the world's largest NPP after construction, RusHydro said on Thursday.

The Jaipatur NPP involves the construction of at least six nuclear reactor units in India's central Maharashtra state and will have the capacity to generate 9.9 gigawatts after the project's completion.

The Hydroproject institute will get a unique experience after completing the contract related o the Jaipatur NPP, Alexsandr Dudov, the head of the nuclear power division at Rushydro's subsidiary, said.