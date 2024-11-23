Open Menu

Russell On Pole Position At Las Vegas GP, Verstappen Ahead Of Norris

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Russell on pole position at Las Vegas GP, Verstappen ahead of Norris

Las Vegas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) George Russell of Mercedes took pole position for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday while title-chasing Max Verstappen was fifth.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was second ahead of Pierre Gasly of Alpine with Red Bull's three-time world champion Verstappen finishing one spot ahead of title rival Lando Norris of McLaren who was sixth.

Verstappen, who won the Las Vegas race in 2023, leads Norris by 62 points with three races remaining and needs simply to finish ahead of him on Saturday night to become only the sixth man to win four world championships.

Charles Leclerc, in the second Ferrari, was fourth fastest in qualifying and will share the second row with Gasly whose impressive performance on the Las Vegas street circuit followed a shock third-place finish in Brazil last time out.

Yuki Tsunoda of RB was seventh with Oscar Piastri in the second McLaren, Nico Hulkenberg in a Haas and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes completing the top 10.

Qualifying under the Las vegas lights stretched past its scheduled finish time due to a huge crash suffered by Williams rookie Franco Colapinto.

The Argentine endured a massive impact with the barriers as he pushed hard in the second session.

"Absolutely gutted but we're thankful Franco is okay," the team said in a statement.

Related Topics

World Mercedes Hamilton Man George Las Vegas Alpine Pierre Brazil Oscar Ferrari Share Top Race McLaren

Recent Stories

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

34 minutes ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

1 hour ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

3 hours ago
 PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all c ..

PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024

6 hours ago
 'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blit ..

'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blitzkrieg

15 hours ago
 Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 w ..

Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 will help develop UAE players: ..

15 hours ago
 Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland agains ..

Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland against Australia

15 hours ago
 Metro Bus Service to remain suspended for 4 days f ..

Metro Bus Service to remain suspended for 4 days for construction work

15 hours ago
 London police blow up 'hoax device' outside US emb ..

London police blow up 'hoax device' outside US embassy

15 hours ago

More Stories From World