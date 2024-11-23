Russell on pole position at Las Vegas GP, Verstappen ahead of Norris

Las Vegas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) George Russell of Mercedes took pole position for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday while title-chasing Max Verstappen was fifth as the Dutchman closes in on a fourth successive world championship.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was second ahead of Pierre Gasly of Alpine with Red Bull's Verstappen finishing one spot ahead of title rival Lando Norris of McLaren who was sixth.

Verstappen, who won the Las Vegas race in 2023, leads Norris by 62 points with three races remaining and needs simply to finish ahead of him on Saturday night to become only the sixth man to win four world titles.

Norris has to beat Verstappen by three points to keep his slim championship hopes alive.

"At least we are ahead of the McLarens. I didn't expect that so it's good," said Verstappen, hampered by Red Bull's error in bring the wrong rear wing to Las Vegas.

"We're just a bit too slow. We have been struggling to get the tyres to work over a lap and we're too slow on the straights."

Charles Leclerc, in the second Ferrari, was fourth fastest in qualifying and will share the second row with Gasly whose impressive performance on the Las Vegas street circuit followed a shock third-place finish in Brazil last time out.

Yuki Tsunoda of RB was seventh with Oscar Piastri in the second McLaren, Nico Hulkenberg in a Haas and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes completing the top 10.

Russell clocked a best lap in one minute and 32.312 seconds to outpace Sainz by 0.098 seconds for his third pole this year the fourth of his career.

"It feels incredible to be back on pole," said Russell, who clipped a wall in the third and final qualifying run.

"I had a bit of a moment on my first run and we had to change the front wing so for a while I didn't think we were going to make the flag, but I am just so happy."

Norris felt the "top four was out of reach" for him.

"But I will keep going to the end and will do my best in every race whether I am fighting for the championship or not."