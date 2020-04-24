Russia 3-4 Weeks Behind Italy in Coronavirus Fight, Moscow Analyzing Measures - Ambassador

The Russian leadership is monitoring its Italian counterparts' actions against the coronavirus pandemic, as Russia is three to four weeks behind Italy on the infection curve, the head of the Russian embassy in Rome, Sergey Razov, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The Russian leadership is monitoring its Italian counterparts' actions against the coronavirus pandemic, as Russia is three to four weeks behind Italy on the infection curve, the head of the Russian embassy in Rome, Sergey Razov, said on Friday.

"Italy is ahead of Russia by three to four weeks in terms of the fight with the pandemic, therefore we are closely analyzing everything that the Italian leadership had been doing and is doing now," Razov said at a briefing, organized by the Rossiya Segodnya International news Agency.

The ambassador added that Italy's experience is useful for Russia to develop its own measures against the coronavirus.

Italy remains among the�countries worst affected by the pandemic, with more than 25,500 deaths from nearly 190,000 infections.

Earlier this week, the Italian government announced that a gradual easing of measures will begin in early May, as the rate of infections has noticeably begun to decelerate.

In Russia, meanwhile, the coronavirus tally stands at 68,622 as of Friday, an increase of 5,849 compared to the previous day, with 615 fatalities and 5,568 recoveries.