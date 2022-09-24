Russia, Abkhazia Hold Joint Drills in Sukhum to Combat Terrorism, Extremism - FSB

Joint Russian-Abkhaz anti-terrorist exercise Port-2022 that took place at the Sukhum seaport on the city's central waterfront was aimed at countering terrorism and political extremism, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) official told reporters on Saturday

Consolidated groups of Russian Interior Ministry, Emergency Situations Ministry, Abkhaz State Security Service, State Guard Service, State Customs Committee of Abkhazia and the FSB took part in the drills. The exercise featured watercraft, armored vehicles, snipers, divers, ambulances and fire engines. Abkhaz President Aslan Bzhania attended the drills.

"The Port-2022 exercise is aimed at countering terrorism and political extremism. We can witness smooth coordination between special units of the State Security Service of Abkhazia and the Federal Security Service.

Our units are ready to fight terrorism at any time," the official said.

The participants neutralized a simulated sabotage group that had taken hostages at the seaport. Similar exercises will be held in the air traffic area.

"Next, we will work on other aspects. We must constantly advance and improve coordination. This is necessary for ensuring state security. This year we have already conducted two such exercises. By the end of the year, we will conduct another one in the air traffic area," Chairman of the State Security Service of Abkhazia, Robert Kiut, said, adding that these drills are designed to streamline coordination between different units.

Earlier in the year, Russia and Abkhazia held a round of anti-terrorist exercises at the main building of the former Supreme Council of the Abkhaz Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic.