Russia, Abkhazia Security Council Secretaries Discussed National Security - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held a meeting with Abkhazian Security Council, Sergei Shamba in Moscow and discussed the national security of both countries, the Russian Security Council said on Thursday.

"The Secretary of the Russian Security Council held a working meeting in Moscow with the Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Abkhazia.

Nikolai Patrushev and Sergei Shamba discussed a number of current issues related to ensuring the national security of the two countries within the framework of the Agreement between Russia and the Republic of Abkhazia on Alliance and Strategic Partnership," the statement said.

In addition, the parties signed a plan of cooperation between the offices of the Security Councils for 2023-2024, which provides for measures to strengthen the interaction of law enforcement agencies.