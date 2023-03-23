UrduPoint.com

Russia, Abkhazia Security Council Secretaries Discussed National Security - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Russia, Abkhazia Security Council Secretaries Discussed National Security - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held a meeting with Abkhazian Security Council, Sergei Shamba in Moscow and discussed the national security of both countries, the Russian Security Council said on Thursday.

"The Secretary of the Russian Security Council held a working meeting in Moscow with the Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Abkhazia.

Nikolai Patrushev and Sergei Shamba discussed a number of current issues related to ensuring the national security of the two countries within the framework of the Agreement between Russia and the Republic of Abkhazia on Alliance and Strategic Partnership," the statement said.

In addition, the parties signed a plan of cooperation between the offices of the Security Councils for 2023-2024, which provides for measures to strengthen the interaction of law enforcement agencies.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Alliance Agreement

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima congratulates wives of leaders of A ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates wives of leaders of Arab, Islamic countries on Rama ..

10 minutes ago
 ENOC Group unveils five-pillar growth strategy to ..

ENOC Group unveils five-pillar growth strategy to fuel long-term sustainable vis ..

10 minutes ago
 Law Minister calls for Grand National dialogue to ..

Law Minister calls for Grand National dialogue to bring down political heat

21 minutes ago
 Rahul Ghandi sentenced to two years jail in Modi d ..

Rahul Ghandi sentenced to two years jail in Modi defamation case

57 minutes ago
 Emirates Golf Federation, Palms Sports sign agreem ..

Emirates Golf Federation, Palms Sports sign agreement to attract talents

1 hour ago
 ECP approached to revisit decision on Punjab elect ..

ECP approached to revisit decision on Punjab elections

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.