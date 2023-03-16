Russia Able to Conduct Nuclear Inspections in US Despite New START Suspension -State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Russia remains able to conduct inspections of nuclear stockpiles in the United States despite its recent decision to suspend participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), the US State Department said in a fact sheet.

"There is nothing preventing Russia from conducting inspections on US territory," the fact sheet said on Wednesday. "Russian inspectors have the necessary visas, Russian treaty-designated airplanes have viable air routes to transport inspectors to the United States, inspectors can also use commercial air travel to reach US territory, and there are no sanctions that prevent Russia from fully exercising its inspection rights.

"

The United States has made it clear to Russia since easing of the COVID-19-related restrictions that it is prepared to host Russian inspectors, the fact sheet said.

Russia has everything it needs to conduct inspections on US territory, which the United States would welcome, the fact sheet said.

Last month, Russia suspended its participation in the New START, which facilitated mutual inspections of strategic nuclear facilities, amid the United States' support for Ukraine.

Russia's suspension of the accord and refusal to allow inspections is "legally invalid," the fact sheet said.