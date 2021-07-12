UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Able To Convince Ethiopia To Respect Sudan's Position On Renaissance Dam - Al-Mahdi

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 11:20 AM

Russia Able to Convince Ethiopia to Respect Sudan's Position on Renaissance Dam - Al-Mahdi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Russia is able to convince Ethiopia to reach an agreement that will guarantee that the interests of Sudan and Egypt are respected on the issue of the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam Sadig al-Mahdi told Sputnik in an interview.

Al-Mahdi arrived in Russia on Sunday for an official visit. According to the minister, she plans to discuss the GERD issue during her trip.

"This not only directly affects our national security but also threatens the lives of a significant part of our citizens .

.. our position and our point of view on the issue of the Renaissance dam and Ethiopia's stubborn behavior towards us will be clarified," the minister said.

Moscow could play an important role in resolving the dispute between Sudan and Egypt on the one hand and Ethiopia on the other, according to al-Mahdi.

"Thanks to its good relations with Ethiopia, Russia can try to convince the Ethiopian side to listen to the voice of reason and come to an agreement that guarantees the interests of the three countries without harming Sudan, as it did when the dam was first filled," the top diplomat added.

Related Topics

Russia Egypt Visit Dam Ethiopia Sudan Turkish Lira Sunday Agreement Top

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Dubai leads the way for global tourism ..

2 seconds ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 12 July 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Tunisian President&#039 ..

11 hours ago

Sharaka supports private sector in Abu Dhabi settl ..

11 hours ago

Four international organisations rank UAE among to ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.