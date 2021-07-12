MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Russia is able to convince Ethiopia to reach an agreement that will guarantee that the interests of Sudan and Egypt are respected on the issue of the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam Sadig al-Mahdi told Sputnik in an interview.

Al-Mahdi arrived in Russia on Sunday for an official visit. According to the minister, she plans to discuss the GERD issue during her trip.

"This not only directly affects our national security but also threatens the lives of a significant part of our citizens .

.. our position and our point of view on the issue of the Renaissance dam and Ethiopia's stubborn behavior towards us will be clarified," the minister said.

Moscow could play an important role in resolving the dispute between Sudan and Egypt on the one hand and Ethiopia on the other, according to al-Mahdi.

"Thanks to its good relations with Ethiopia, Russia can try to convince the Ethiopian side to listen to the voice of reason and come to an agreement that guarantees the interests of the three countries without harming Sudan, as it did when the dam was first filled," the top diplomat added.