Russia Able to Quickly Build Back Degraded Ground Forces - US Defense Intelligence Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Russia will be able to quickly build back its ground forces that have been degraded during the special military operation in Ukraine, US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) Director Scott Berrier said in a congressional testimony on Thursday.

"Even though Russia's ground forces are degraded right now, they will quickly build those back," Berrier told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Berrier pointed out that Russia's strategic forces have been untested and remain "formidable."

US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines agreed with Berrier's assessment during the hearing and added that the degrading of Russia's ground forces does not mean that Russia is not a powerful military force anymore.

In April, Supreme Allied Commander Europe and US European Command head Christopher Cavoli said that much of the Russian military has not been affected negatively by the conflict in Ukraine, including its undersea forces. Cavoli also said that Russia has been more active undersea and throughout the Atlantic than he has seen in years.