Russia Able to Shoot Down US Excalibur Shells During Special Operation - Expert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) Russian anti-aircraft missile systems used during the special military operation in Ukraine have demonstrated the ability to shoot down US M982 Excalibur guided artillery shells, military expert, Editor-in-Chief of the Arsenal of the Fatherland magazine Victor Murakhovsky told Sputnik.

"One of the features of the work of Russian air defense as part of the special operation is the use of guided missiles by our air defense systems to destroy precision-guided munitions in the air. In particular, cases have been recorded of successful destruction of American M982 Excalibur guided artillery shells, which are used by Ukrainian troops, from M777 howitzers," Murakhovsky said.

He emphasized that the 155 mm howitzer shells are a difficult target for air defense systems because of their small size.

"If, for example, the HIMARS MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System) rocket, which our systems shoot down in large numbers, has a length of 4 meters (13 feet) with a caliber of 227 millimeters, the Excalibur projectile is only 1 meter long with a caliber of 155 millimeters and is much more difficult to track and target. In addition, more accurate targeting is required to disable it due to its greater durability," Murakhovsky told Sputnik.