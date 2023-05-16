Russia Able to Store Weapons in European Part After CFE Treaty Denounced - Medvedev

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Nothing prevents Russia from deploying weapons anywhere it wants on its territory, including the European part, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday, when commenting on the denunciation of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE).

"The State Duma (the lower house of the parliament) denounced the CFE Treaty. That's where it belongs. This document lost its relevance for us back in 2007. But now, in line with previously suspended international obligations, nothing prevents us from placing our weapons where we want to protect national interests, Including our Russian part of Europe," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.