Russia Able To Take Responsible Position Regarding Transnistria - Kremlin Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 03:37 PM

Russia Able to Take Responsible Position Regarding Transnistria - Kremlin Spokesman

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Russia is able to bear the burden of responsibility and take a responsible position regarding Transnistria, where the Russian peacekeeping force has been present for 28 years

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Russia is able to bear the burden of responsibility and take a responsible position regarding Transnistria, where the Russian peacekeeping force has been present for 28 years.

On November 27, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that she would insist on the withdrawal of the Russian troops from Transnistria.

"Maia Sandu came, became the Moldovan president. And here is the first statement - as if there are no other problems in Moldova - that it is necessary to remove Russian peacekeepers from Transnistria. A potential threat? Yes ... And, consequently, it imposes a special burden on such large states, as Russia. But Russia, thank God, is able to bear this burden and take a responsible position," Peskov said during an appearance on the Solovyov Live Youtube channel.

The spokesman added that Russian President Vladimir Putin had a positive attitude towards western countries, saying that the West had achieved a high level of cultural and technological development.

"He [Putin] still treats the West well. It would be silly to treat the West badly," Peskov said, adding that Russia was "lagging behind" in some spheres of technology, but could share its reach culture with the West .

Transnistria, which is mostly populated by ethnic Russians and Ukrainians, seceded from Moldova in 1990, fearing the latter's possible reunion with Romania. The split led to an armed conflict that ended in a 1992 ceasefire. De facto, Transnistria has become a territory out of Chisinau's control. The Russian peacekeeping force has been present in Transnistria for 28 years. Currently, over 400 Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the country.

