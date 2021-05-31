(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia is able to use force if its sovereignty and territorial integrity are under threat according to a new version of the national security strategy, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has said

"The new version of the national security strategy emphasizes Russia's desire to increase predictability, trust and security on the international arena.

At the same time, it notes the legitimacy of the adoption of symmetric and asymmetric measures to suppress and prevent unfriendly actions that pose a threat to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Russia," Patrushev said in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

When asked if using military force is envisioned, Patrushev replied that the introduction of "economic measures" is preferred but force can be used "if necessary."