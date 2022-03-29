(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow views the silence of the European Council and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) human rights office on war crimes committed by Ukrainian troops as a sign of complicity, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Moscow views the silence of the European Council and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) human rights office on war crimes committed by Ukrainian troops as a sign of complicity, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"They are silent. They do not react in any way to these war crimes and gross violations of international humanitarian law," Zakharova said, commenting on videos in which Ukrainian nationalists torture captured Russian soldiers.

Such silence shows complicity in the atrocities, which is "also a crime," Zakharova added.

On Monday, the head of the Russian Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, ordered an investigation into the murder of a captured Russian soldier by a nationalist in Ukraine and other instances of war crimes against Russian POWs.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.