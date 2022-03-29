UrduPoint.com

Russia Accuses European Council, OSCE Of Complicity In Ukraine's War Crimes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2022 | 11:42 PM

Russia Accuses European Council, OSCE of Complicity in Ukraine's War Crimes

Moscow views the silence of the European Council and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) human rights office on war crimes committed by Ukrainian troops as a sign of complicity, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Moscow views the silence of the European Council and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) human rights office on war crimes committed by Ukrainian troops as a sign of complicity, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"They are silent. They do not react in any way to these war crimes and gross violations of international humanitarian law," Zakharova said, commenting on videos in which Ukrainian nationalists torture captured Russian soldiers.

Such silence shows complicity in the atrocities, which is "also a crime," Zakharova added.

On Monday, the head of the Russian Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, ordered an investigation into the murder of a captured Russian soldier by a nationalist in Ukraine and other instances of war crimes against Russian POWs.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

Related Topics

Murder Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Luhansk Donetsk February

Recent Stories

Rising Inflation Leading Worry for Over 60% of Ame ..

Rising Inflation Leading Worry for Over 60% of Americans in March - Poll

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister may share contents of conspiring le ..

Prime Minister may share contents of conspiring letter with CJP: Asad Umar

3 minutes ago
 Expulsion of 21 Russian Diplomats From Belgium Wil ..

Expulsion of 21 Russian Diplomats From Belgium Will Not Go Unanswered - Moscow

3 minutes ago
 Trump Leading Biden, Harris in Hypothetical 2024 P ..

Trump Leading Biden, Harris in Hypothetical 2024 Presidential Matchups - Poll

3 minutes ago
 Putin, Macron Discuss Situation in Ukraine, Taking ..

Putin, Macron Discuss Situation in Ukraine, Taking Into Account Istanbul Talks - ..

7 minutes ago
 Biden Says 'We Will See' About Russia's Decision t ..

Biden Says 'We Will See' About Russia's Decision to Reduce Military Activities i ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.