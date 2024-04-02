Russia accuses Israel of 'unacceptable' strike on Damascus

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Moscow on Monday accused Israel of carrying out an "unacceptable" attack on a diplomatic building in Syria, after airstrikes destroyed the Iranian embassy's consular annex in Damascus.

"On the evening of April 1, the Israeli Air Force struck the Iranian consulate building in Damascus," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"We strongly condemn this unacceptable attack against the Iranian consular mission in Syria."

Israel did not comment on the reported attack. Syrian and Iranian officials have also accused Israel of staging the strikes.

Moscow said that any attacks on a diplomatic building were "unacceptable".

"We call on the Israeli leadership to stop provocative acts of armed violence against the territory of Syria and neighbouring countries," the ministry said.

A top Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander was among eight people reported to have been killed in the strikes amid worsening regional tensions.

Iranian officials vowed a stiff response with fears of even further violence between Israel and Iran's allies triggered by the Gaza war.