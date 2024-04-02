Russia Accuses Israel Of 'unacceptable' Strike On Damascus
Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2024 | 08:10 AM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Moscow on Monday accused Israel of carrying out an "unacceptable" attack on a diplomatic building in Syria, after airstrikes destroyed the Iranian embassy's consular annex in Damascus.
"On the evening of April 1, the Israeli Air Force struck the Iranian consulate building in Damascus," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
"We strongly condemn this unacceptable attack against the Iranian consular mission in Syria."
Israel did not comment on the reported attack. Syrian and Iranian officials have also accused Israel of staging the strikes.
Moscow said that any attacks on a diplomatic building were "unacceptable".
"We call on the Israeli leadership to stop provocative acts of armed violence against the territory of Syria and neighbouring countries," the ministry said.
A top Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander was among eight people reported to have been killed in the strikes amid worsening regional tensions.
Iranian officials vowed a stiff response with fears of even further violence between Israel and Iran's allies triggered by the Gaza war.
Recent Stories
Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’
Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge
Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi
Football: Italian Serie A results -
Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
Israeli PM vows to enact Al Jazeera news broadcast ban
Excise deptt continues crackdown against illegal car modifications
More than 800 suspected scammers arrested in Myanmar-China joint operation
Awais Leghari directs to ensure follow up of all received complaints
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
More Stories From World
-
DR Congo names Judith Suminwa Tuluka as first woman PM8 minutes ago
-
Tokyo shares open higher on US tech gains18 minutes ago
-
India's massive arms acquisitions, hostile military policies threaten regional security48 minutes ago
-
Israel continues to block aid into northern Gaza amid famine: UN58 minutes ago
-
Ipswich go top of Championship with comeback win over Saints7 hours ago
-
For Trump, belief in God means votes and money7 hours ago
-
US says person infected with bird flu through dairy cattle8 hours ago
-
DR Congo names Judith Suminwa Tuluka as first woman PM8 hours ago
-
Temporary channel opened in Baltimore harbor to aid bridge response8 hours ago
-
Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission's 2024 session8 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship results - 2nd update8 hours ago
-
Israeli PM vows to enact Al Jazeera news broadcast ban9 hours ago