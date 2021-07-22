Russia Accuses Ukraine of Causing Death, Injury by Shelling Russia-Adjacent Areas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office slammed Ukraine, in its inter-state complaint with the European Court of Human Rights, for causing death, injury and property destruction in the shelling of territories adjacent to Russia.

"Some of the Russian Federation's claims concern violations committed by the Ukrainian authorities directly against Russian citizens, including those resulting in injuries and deaths," the Russian Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

"The state border between Russia and Ukraine does not hinder the spread of dire consequences of civil war to the territory of the Russian Federation. In the significant number of cases, Russian civilians who were not in any way involved in the hostilities and lived in the towns in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation near the Ukrainian border ... as well as checkpoints personnel at the border on the territory of Russia ... suffered from the shelling by the Ukrainian military who used indiscriminate weapons and excessive lethal force," the prosecutors explained.

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office mentioned a significant number of Russian fatalities in the Ukrainian conflict and also destruction and damage for property on the Russian territory.

"Many Russian citizens are abducted by servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military divisions, there are also cases of their forced disappearance. The complaint refers, among other things, to the kidnapping of the citizen of the Russian Federation who was traveling in Ukraine as a member of the Russian civil humanitarian convoy shelled by fighters of Aydar, the Ukrainian military battalion, a part of the National Guard of Ukraine. The whereabouts of this citizen remains unknown to the present day," the prosecutors said.

Ukraine failed to conduct any independent and effective investigation, the prosecutors said.

"The request submitted by the Prosecutor's General Office of the Russian Federation to the Prosecutor's General Office of Ukraine for legal assistance on this criminal case initiated by the Russian investigative authorities has not been executed," the prosecutors added.