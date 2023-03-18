UrduPoint.com

Russia Accuses Ukraine Of 'Disinformation' After Reports On 120-Day Grain Deal Extension

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2023 | 11:47 PM

Russia Accuses Ukraine of 'Disinformation' After Reports on 120-Day Grain Deal Extension

The Russian Mission in Geneva said on Saturday that the rumors allegedly spread by Ukraine about a 120-day extension of the grain deal were either "incompetence or disinformation" after Russia announced several times it has agreed only to a 60-day extension until May 18

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) The Russian Mission in Geneva said on Saturday that the rumors allegedly spread by Ukraine about a 120-day extension of the grain deal were either "incompetence or disinformation" after Russia announced several times it has agreed only to a 60-day extension until May 18.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik that Russia agreed to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative for 60 days instead of 120 and that all parties to the grain deal were notified about it.

"The Russian Side has agreed to extend the Black Sea Initiative just for 60 days (instead of 120), until May 18, to achieve progress on the Russia-UN Memorandum. Any rumors about '120 days' spread by the Ukrainian Side is either incompetence or deliberate disinformation," the mission tweeted.

