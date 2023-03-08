Russia Accuses UN OHCHR of Inadequate Reaction to Human Rights Violations in Europe, US

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) is not ready to adequately react to human rights violations in Europe, the US and other Western countries, a representative of the Russian delegation said on Tuesday.

"We note the unwillingness of the OHCHR to objectively respond to massive violations of human rights in Europe, the United States and other Western countries," the Russian diplomat said during the 52nd session of the UN Human Rights Council.

He also said that Russophobia in Europe was growing, and hundreds of media resources have been blocked under the guise of "fighting everything Russian" in Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, the Czech Republic, Poland and other EU countries, as well as in Moldova and Ukraine.

"Representatives of civil society are being persecuted. Activists, journalists and political opponents are arrested or forced to leave. Discrimination on national, ethnic and linguistic grounds flourishes. War on cultural heritage and monuments has been declared," he said.

The representative of the Russian delegation also noted that the OHCHR continues to ignore regular reports about Ukrainian war crimes in Donbas and atrocities committed by Ukrainian soldiers. Besides, the United Nations Human Rights Office is "deaf" to hateful statements by Ukrainian officials calling to eliminate all the Russian-speaking population, including children, hunt down Russian journalists, and torture captured Russian soldiers.