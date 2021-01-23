UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Accuses US Diplomats Of Publishing Navalny Rally Routes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 08:31 PM

Russia accuses US diplomats of publishing Navalny rally routes

Russia on Saturday accused the US embassy in Moscow of publishing routes of planned demonstrations in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and demanded an explanation from American diplomats

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Russia on Saturday accused the US embassy in Moscow of publishing routes of planned demonstrations in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and demanded an explanation from American diplomats.

"Yesterday the US embassy in Moscow published 'protest routes' in Russian cities and tossed around information about a 'march on the Kremlin,'" foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook.

"US colleagues will have to explain themselves," she added.

The embassy had distributed a "demonstration alert" to US citizens in Russia recommending they avoid protests in Moscow, Saint Petersburg and other cities.

Police on Saturday detained over 1,300 protesters, including Navalny's wife, according to protest monitor OVD Info, as tens of thousands took to the streets to denounce President Vladimir Putin's rule.

The US embassy in Moscow said Saturday it was following the rallies, adding that Washington supported "the right of all people to peaceful protest, freedom of expression.""Steps being taken by Russian authorities are suppressing those rights," embassy spokeswoman Rebecca Ross said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Protest Moscow Russia Washington Facebook Twitter Wife Alert Vladimir Putin Petersburg March All From

Recent Stories

Spain's Marin clinches spot in Thailand Open final ..

3 seconds ago

DIG visits five police stations, checks working en ..

4 minutes ago

Golf: Abu Dhabi Championship scores

4 minutes ago

Dumoulin jumps off the professional cycling expres ..

5 minutes ago

Sajid Khan reveals advice he received from Saqlain ..

2 hours ago

Broadsheet issue exposed politics of NRO, says Shi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.