Russia accuses US, NATO of turning Ukraine into 'powder keg'

Moscow on Tuesday accused the United States and other NATO countries of turning Ukraine into a "powder keg," after the West sounded the alarm over Russia massing soldiers on Ukraine's border

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Moscow on Tuesday accused the United States and other NATO countries of turning Ukraine into a "powder keg," after the West sounded the alarm over Russia massing soldiers on Ukraine's border.

"The United States and other NATO countries are deliberately turning Ukraine into a powder keg," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies, adding that Western countries were increasing their arms supplies to Ukraine.