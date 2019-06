(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jun, 2019 ) : Russia on Tuesday accused Washington of being reckless with new sanctions on Iran , saying Moscow stood in solidarity with Tehran

"US authorities should think hard about where this reckless course of action can lead," the foreign ministry said in a statement. "There is an impression that Washington is 'burning bridges.'"