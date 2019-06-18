UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Accuses US Of Provoking War With Iran

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 07:07 PM

Russia accuses US of provoking war with Iran

The U.S. is pursuing a 'conscious policy' of provoking war with Iran, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The U.S. is pursuing a 'conscious policy' of provoking war with Iran, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

Moscow closely follows the developments in the middle East and sees U.S. actions against Iran as 'provocative', Ryabkov told reporters in Moscow.

"We have seen for a long time continuous attempts by the United States to increase political, psychological, economic and military pressure on Iran. Such actions, I think, are rather provocative. They can't be evaluated otherwise than a conscious policy of provoking war," he said.

Earlier U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington is examining all options to counter Iran in the region, including a military one.

Tensions have been rising between the U.S. and Iran since last year, when the U.S. administration unilaterally withdrew from a nuclear pact between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has pursued a number of actions meant to scuttle the agreement, including the re-imposition of U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil.

In response, Tehran vowed to continue exporting oil despite the U.S. sanctions and threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz if it is prevented from using the strategic waterway.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear Threatened Oil Trump Germany Tehran United States Middle East All From Agreement Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Rs 46 bln earmarked for elected Local Bodies in F ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan to attend 74th UNGA sess ..

4 minutes ago

England v Afghanistan World Cup scoreboard

4 minutes ago

England hit world record 25 sixes in ODI innings a ..

4 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board launches survey of nul ..

8 minutes ago

AVLS seizes 11 stolen motorcycles, arrests 3 accus ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.