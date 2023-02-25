UrduPoint.com

Russia Accuses West Of Undermining G20 Finance Ministers' Decision-Making

February 25, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) The Russian Foreign Ministry accused the West on Saturday of undermining G20 decision-making after the meeting of finance ministers and central bankers wrapped up in India's Bengaluru without a joint statement being issued.

"Our opponents, primarily the US, the EU and the G7, continue their paranoid attempts to isolate Russia and make it responsible for all international security and global economic woes. The West has again torpedoed the collective decision-making by resorting to blackmail, dictate and pushing their absurd Ukrainian narrative," the ministry said in a statement.

More Stories From World

