Russia Accuses Western Media, Primarily From US, of Complicity in Crimes in Bucha

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Moscow accuses Western media, primarily from the United States, of complicity in the crimes in the Ukraine's Bucha, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"I accuse the Western media, and above all the US media, not just of spreading fakes and disinformation, but of complicity in the crime in the city of Bucha," she said at a briefing.

It is necessary to understand the possible presence of representatives of Western intelligence services in Bucha, Zakharova said.

"So, on April 3, after the Ukrainian Security Service, and possibly the intelligence services of other countries, arrived in the city, this will also need to be sorted out, and alleged evidence of what was left in the city was revealed. In fact, not left but committed, after militants controlled � or not controlled � by the Kiev regime entered it from the Ukrainian side," Zakharova said.

There is enough evidence of Russia's non-involvement in the events in Bucha for the topic of accusations against Moscow to be closed, she said.

"There is so much evidence of the innocence of the Russian side that this topic should already be closed from this point of view, but open from the point of view of a direct accusation against the Ukrainian regime and all those who assist it in this or on whose orders all this is being carried out," she said.

The course of the discussion at the UN showed that Western colleagues were not going to discuss inconsistencies in the events in Bucha and wanted to close the topic, Zakharova said.

Western politicians did not even try to verify the truth of the materials from Bucha and delivered a verdict, they are personally responsible for supporting the crime committed by the Kiev regime, she said, adding that the criminal fake in Bucha was created to justify a previously prepared package of EU anti-Russian sanctions and complicate, if not interrupt, the negotiations between Moscow and Kiev.