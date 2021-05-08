(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) Russia understands Tajikistan's concerns over neighboring conflict-torn Afghanistan and does everything in its power to support Dushanbe, President Vladimir Putin said Saturday.

"Security in the region is an important issue given the events in Afghanistan.

Tajikistan has the longest border with Afghanistan. I know you are worried about this situation, and, of course, you have every right to be," Putin said at a meeting with the president of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon.

"I would be interested to know your opinion on how the situation will play out. For our part, we are doing everything possible to support you," Putin continued.