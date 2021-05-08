UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Acknowledges Tajikistan's Worry Over Neighboring Afghanistan, Offers Support- Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 09:34 PM

Russia Acknowledges Tajikistan's Worry Over Neighboring Afghanistan, Offers Support- Putin

Russia understands Tajikistan's concerns over neighboring conflict-torn Afghanistan and does everything in its power to support Dushanbe, President Vladimir Putin said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) Russia understands Tajikistan's concerns over neighboring conflict-torn Afghanistan and does everything in its power to support Dushanbe, President Vladimir Putin said Saturday.

"Security in the region is an important issue given the events in Afghanistan.

Tajikistan has the longest border with Afghanistan. I know you are worried about this situation, and, of course, you have every right to be," Putin said at a meeting with the president of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon.

"I would be interested to know your opinion on how the situation will play out. For our part, we are doing everything possible to support you," Putin continued.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Russia Vladimir Putin Dushanbe Tajikistan Border

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

10 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.