Russia Actively Engaged in WTO Reform Talks - Development Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 11:46 AM

Russia has been actively involved in talks on how to reform the World Trade Organization (WTO), its minister of economic development, Maxim Oreshkin, said Friday

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russia has been actively involved in talks on how to reform the World Trade Organization (WTO), its minister of economic development, Maxim Oreshkin, said Friday.

"We are actively engaged in all these discussions. We joined them as soon as they began in Buenos Aires back in 2017.

We are working in all directions and actively participating in the consultations... We support the idea that the WTO is a cornerstone of the global trade," he told reporters.

Oreshkin, who spoke after the first G20 Summit meeting in Japan's Osaka, said Russia wanted new WTO rules � such as on investment and e-commerce � to be fair, inclusive, viable and mandatory for all.

More Stories From World

