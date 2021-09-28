UrduPoint.com

Russia Actively Preparing For Glasgow Climate Conference, Has Many Suggestions - Lavrov

Tue 28th September 2021 | 11:26 PM

Russia is actively preparing for the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, developing numerous suggestions for the environmental agenda, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

"We are making serious preparations for next month's climate conference in Glasgow. We have a lot to offer to the environmental agenda. The country's leadership has set out to create conditions for the development of a low-carbon economy, including the creation of mechanisms for carbon regulation, green investment and funding," Lavrov said at a meeting of the business Council.

Russia is actively involved in climate agenda discussions in the international arena, particularly the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the minister continued, adding that Moscow views the Paris deal as "a reliable international legal basis for a long-term climate resolution.

"In accordance with the provisions of this document, we contribute to efforts to reduce the anthropogenic impact on climate on the basis of national economic development conditions," the diplomat said.

Climate change and environmental protection should unite, not divide the global community, Lavrov pointed out, calling for avoiding unilateral steps, which do not take into account the interests of other countries.

"Interaction in this area must be predictable and transparent," he concluded.

Glasgow is set to host the COP26 summit from October 31 to November 12. The UN climate conference, which was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will seek to speed up the fulfillment of the groundbreaking Paris Agreement that aims to limit the global temperature increase to under 1.5 degrees Celsius.

