Russia Actively Working On Switching To National Currencies In Trade - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 12:10 AM

Russia Actively Working on Switching to National Currencies in Trade - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Russia is actively working with is trading partners to switch from the US Dollar to national currencies in mutual transactions and abandon West-controlled payment systems, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the IRNA news agency.

"It is equally important to step up efforts to reduce risks associated with [US] sanctions [on Iran] and potential expenses for economic operators.

In particular, gradual steps should be taken to move towards de-dollarization of national economies and transition to payments in national or alternative currencies, as well as to stop using international payment systems controlled by the West. Russia has been working actively to that end," Lavrov said in an interview ahead of his visit to Iran.

"We see great prospects for cooperation in that field with all interested international partners," the minister added.

More Stories From World

