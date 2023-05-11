Russia Acts as Mediator on Nagorno-Karabakh, Expects Restraint From Parties - Kremlin

Russia acts as a mediator on Nagorno-Karabakh and expects restraint from Armenia and Azerbaijan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Russia acts as a mediator on Nagorno-Karabakh and expects restraint from Armenia and Azerbaijan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Moscow's contacts with Yerevan and Baku continue, the official said, recalling that Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan earlier this week.

"Russia will continue to fulfill its functions (as a mediator), which are provided for in accordance with the tripartite documents. We, of course, expect a restrained approach from the parties and urge not to take any action that could lead to an increase in tension," Peskov told reporters.