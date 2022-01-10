UrduPoint.com

Russia Addressed US Concerns In Geneva That Led To Demise Of INF Treaty - Sherman

Russia has addressed the United States' concerns during a meeting between top officials in Geneva that led to the demise of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Monday

"The Russians addressed the concerns that we had that led to the ultimate demise of the INF treaty. This was not a negotiation, we were putting ideas on the table today, and we have a long way to go. But of course there are ongoing concerns about intermediate range missiles, that's the whole reason there was an INF treaty in the first place," Sherman said during a press briefing.

