Russia adds 15,903 COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :- Russia reported 15,903 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 10,570,212, the official monitoring and response center said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the national death toll increased by 834 to 312,187, while the number of recoveries increased by 27,071 to 9,575,147.

There are currently 682,878 active cases in Russia, the center said, adding that the mortality rate remains at 2.95 percent.

Moscow is the worst-hit region where 1,967 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 2,038,342.