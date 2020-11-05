Russia adds 19,404 COVID-19 cases, total at 1,712,858

Russia added 19,404 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 1,712,858, the country's coronavirus response center said Thursda

MOSCOW, Nov 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Russia added 19,404 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 1,712,858, the country's coronavirus response center said Thursday.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 5,255 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally of infections to 450,436, the center said in a statement.

The number of daily deaths was slightly down from the previous days, with 292 new fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours, raising the national death toll to 29,509.

So far, there have been 1,279,169 recoveries across the country, including 12,238 over the past day.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on Thursday that remote learning for students in six to 11 grades would be extended until Nov. 22, and this method has effectively reduced infections among students.