Russia Adds 228 Australian Citizens to Travel Black List - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Russia added 228 Australian citizens, including Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Defence Minister Peter Dutton, to the list of people banned from entering Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"Starting April 7 this year, members of the Australian National Security Committee, the House of Representatives, the Senate and regional legislative assemblies are included on the 'stop list' of persons who are denied entry to Russia," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry stressed that this was a reciprocal move in response to Australia sanctioning Russian government officials, including members of parliament.