UrduPoint.com

Russia Adds 228 Australian Citizens To Travel Black List - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2022 | 09:59 PM

Russia Adds 228 Australian Citizens to Travel Black List - Foreign Ministry

Russia added 228 Australian citizens, including Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Defence Minister Peter Dutton, to the list of people banned from entering Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Russia added 228 Australian citizens, including Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Defence Minister Peter Dutton, to the list of people banned from entering Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"Starting April 7 this year, members of the Australian National Security Committee, the House of Representatives, the Senate and regional legislative assemblies are included on the 'stop list' of persons who are denied entry to Russia," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry stressed that this was a reciprocal move in response to Australia sanctioning Russian government officials, including members of parliament.

Related Topics

Senate Prime Minister Defence Minister Australia Russia Parliament April From Government

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court disposes of plea for transfer of ..

Lahore High Court disposes of plea for transfer of Bilal Yasin attack case

29 seconds ago
 Sudanese Court Acquits Ex-Foreign Minister of Plan ..

Sudanese Court Acquits Ex-Foreign Minister of Planning Coup - Reports

30 seconds ago
 Motorists urged to exhibit patience while driving

Motorists urged to exhibit patience while driving

33 seconds ago
 CTD rejects media reports about arrest of terroris ..

CTD rejects media reports about arrest of terrorist involved in Anarkali blast

41 minutes ago
 Spanish Parliament Urges Prime Minister to Reconsi ..

Spanish Parliament Urges Prime Minister to Reconsider Stance on Western Sahara

43 minutes ago
 US Jobless Claims Reset to Downside With Near 55-Y ..

US Jobless Claims Reset to Downside With Near 55-Year Low in Weekly Filing - Lab ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.