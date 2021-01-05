UrduPoint.com
Russia Adds 24,246 COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 04:57 PM

Russia recorded 24,246 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 23,351 a day earlier, the country's COVID-19 response center said Tuesday

The national tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 3,284,384, including 59,506 deaths and 2,662,668 recoveries, the center said.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 4,842 new cases over the past day, taking the city's total caseload to 833,412. Over 92 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

