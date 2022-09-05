Russia Adds 25 US Citizens on Stop List, Including Sean Penn, Ben Stiller

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) Russia has put 25 US citizens on the "stop list" as a response to Washington's personal sanctions, adding, in particular, US actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"In response to the Joe Biden administration's ever-expanding personal sanctions against Russian citizens, an entry ban to Russia in introduced against another group of people from among members of the US Congress, high-ranking officials, representatives of the business and expert communities, as well as cultural figures (25 people), on a permanent basis," the ministry said in a statement.

Actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller, both of whom traveled to Ukraine and met Volodymyr Zelenskyy this year, are among those included in the list.