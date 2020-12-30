Russia adds 26,513 COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Russia recorded 26,513 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 27,002 a day earlier, the country's COVID-19 response center said Wednesday.

The national tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 3,131,550, including 56,426 deaths and 2,525,418 recoveries, the center said.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 5,105 new cases over the past day, taking the city's total caseload to 803,203.Over 90.2 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.