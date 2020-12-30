UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Adds 26,513 COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 03:39 PM

Russia adds 26,513 COVID-19 cases

Russia recorded 26,513 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 27,002 a day earlier, the country's COVID-19 response center said Wednesday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Russia recorded 26,513 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 27,002 a day earlier, the country's COVID-19 response center said Wednesday.

The national tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 3,131,550, including 56,426 deaths and 2,525,418 recoveries, the center said.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 5,105 new cases over the past day, taking the city's total caseload to 803,203.Over 90.2 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

Related Topics

Russia From Million

Recent Stories

Committee constituted for recommendations & adopti ..

44 seconds ago

FCA officially launches smart &#039;UAE-TIR&#039;, ..

11 minutes ago

UK approves AstraZeneca-Oxford virus vaccine as pa ..

46 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi wraps up the year with dazzling shows of ..

11 minutes ago

Putin Sends New Year Greetings to World Leaders, T ..

49 seconds ago

China's national legislature condemns negative con ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.