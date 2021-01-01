UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Adds 27,039 COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 4 seconds ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 04:11 PM

Russia adds 27,039 COVID-19 cases

Russia recorded 27,039 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, slightly down from 27,747 a day earlier, the country's COVID-19 response center said Friday

MOSCOW (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Russia recorded 27,039 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, slightly down from 27,747 a day earlier, the country's COVID-19 response center said Friday.

The national tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 3,186,336, including 57,555 deaths and 2,580,138 recoveries, the center said.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 5,907 new cases over the past day, taking the city's total caseload to 815,676.

Over 91.1 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

Related Topics

Russia From Million

Recent Stories

Babar Azam named for the most valuable cricketer o ..

16 minutes ago

Luhansk People's Republic Says Detected New Positi ..

1 second ago

3 PKK terror suspects arrested in Turkey

2 seconds ago

Efforts afoot to digitize 'performance agreements' ..

5 seconds ago

Brunei reports no new COVID-19 cases

9 minutes ago

Car bomb hits near Russia base in northeast Syria: ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.