Russia adds 27,039 COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Russia recorded 27,039 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, slightly down from 27,747 a day earlier, the country's COVID-19 response center said Friday.

The national tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 3,186,336, including 57,555 deaths and 2,580,138 recoveries, the center said.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 5,907 new cases over the past day, taking the city's total caseload to 815,676.

Over 91.1 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.