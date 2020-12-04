Russia adds 27,403 new COVID-19 cases

Russia has recorded 27,403 more COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, down from the all-time high of 28,145 a day earlier, the country's COVID-19 response center said Friday

MOSCOW (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Russia has recorded 27,403 more COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, down from the all-time high of 28,145 a day earlier, the country's COVID-19 response center said Friday.

The national tally of cases has grown to 2,402,949, including 42,176 deaths and 1,888,752 recoveries, the center said.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 6,868 new cases over the past day, bringing the city's total to 632,057.

Russia currently ranks fourth globally in terms of the total number of infections.

So far, over 78.2 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

Russia plans to begin large-scale vaccinations against the coronavirus next week on a voluntary basis and free of charge.