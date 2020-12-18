UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Adds 28,552 COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 04:07 PM

Russia adds 28,552 COVID-19 cases

Russia recorded 28,552 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, slightly up from 28,214 a day earlier, the country's COVID-19 response center said Friday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Russia recorded 28,552 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, slightly up from 28,214 a day earlier, the country's COVID-19 response center said Friday.

The national tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 2,791,220, including 49,762 deaths and 2,228,633 recoveries, the center said.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 6,937 new cases over the past day, bringing the city's total to 722,178. Over 84.9 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

Related Topics

Russia From Million

Recent Stories

SC turns down petitions against appointments of SA ..

16 minutes ago

Shehzar Mohammad, Asad Shafiq fined for code of co ..

49 minutes ago

Sindh Govt to take emergency corrective measures t ..

56 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,284 new COVID-19 cases, 765 recove ..

56 minutes ago

New Zealand won first T20I by five wickets against ..

59 minutes ago

PCB, Mohammad Amir both went wrong, says Shahid Af ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.