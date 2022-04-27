UrduPoint.com

Russia Adds 287 Members Of UK House Of Commons To Sanctions List - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2022 | 03:38 PM

Russia has added 287 members of the House of Commons of the United Kingdom to the sanctions list, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Russia has added 287 members of the House of Commons of the United Kingdom to the sanctions list, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"In response to the decision of the UK government, made on March 11, to include 386 lawmakers of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation to the sanctions list, on the basis of reciprocity, (the ministry) imposes personal restrictions on 287 members of the House of Commons of the British Parliament," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that sanctioned individuals are not allowed to enter Russia as they took active part in imposing anti-Russia sanctions by the UK.

