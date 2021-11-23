Russia adds 33,996 daily COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Russia confirmed 33,996 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 9,400,835, the official monitoring and response center said Tuesday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 1,243 to 266,579, while the number of recoveries increased by 36,051 to 8,089,694.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,749 new cases, taking its total to 1,924,168.

The Republic of Tatarstan became the first region in Russia to introduce a QR code system to confirm a person's vaccination status in all public transport starting Monday.

According to official data, around 66.4 million Russians had received at least one dose of vaccines as of Friday and 58.7 million of them had been fully inoculated.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Friday that the country's vaccination rate reached 50.2 percent.