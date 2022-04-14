Russia Adds 398 US Congressmen in Travel Ban List - Foreign Ministry

Russia has added 398 members of the United States Congress to its travel ban list, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Russia has added 398 members of the United States Congress to its travel ban list, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"In response to another 'wave' of anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the administration of (US President) Joe Biden on March 24 of this year against 328 lawmakers of the State Duma .

.. which ... constitutes almost its entire composition, 'mirror' sanctions are introduced against 398 members of the House of Representatives of the US Congress," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that Russia plans to expand its travel ban list in the near future.